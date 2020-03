(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Iranian football club Machine Sazi has been banned from signing any new players for the next three transfer windows.

The Tabriz-based football team has not paid the wage of Fernando de Jesus Ribeiro.

The Brazilian goalkeeper was a member of Machine Sazi in the 2018-19 season.

The Iranian club announced that it has reached an agreement with Fernando de Jesus.