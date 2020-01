(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Iran’s Sepahan football team signed Oman international forward Muhsen Saleh Abdullah Ali Al-Ghassani.

The 22-year-old striker has joined the Isfahan-based football team on an 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee.

Al-Ghassani was a member of Oman national football team in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

He has most recently played in Omani club Al-Suwaiq.

Sepahan sits second in the Iran Professional League table, four points behind Persepolis.