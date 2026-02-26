PGPL: Tractor beat Gol Gohar to return to top of league [VIDEO]

Mehr News – TABRIZ, Tractor of Tabriz defeated Gol Gohar of Sirjan at the 23rd Matchweek of the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Thursday.

Mehdi Hashemnejad scored the only goal of the match at the minute for the 40th for Tractor.

With the Thursday victory, the Tabrizi team returned to the top of the PGPL with 39 points, closely followed by Esteghlal of Tehran and Sepahan of Isfahan and Gol Gohar in the fourth place.