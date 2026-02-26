Antonio Manicone leaves Team Melli coaching staff

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Italian coach Antonio Manicone has ended his cooperation with the Iran national football team.

Manicone, who served as an assistant to head coach Amir Ghalenoei, decided to part ways with the national team.

The Italian coach joined Pisa SC earlier this month and is now working there as an assistant coach. His contract with the club runs until the end of the summer of 2027. Pisa currently sit 19th in Serie A with 15 points.

Manicone had joined the Iran national football team in June 2023 and, after approximately two years and nine months, has now concluded his tenure with the Football Federation of Iran.

Italian assistant coach Antonio Gagliardi, who was appointed as first assistant in November, and Romanian goalkeeping coach Alin Dincă remain the foreign members of the national team’s coaching staff.