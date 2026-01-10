Taremi stars in Olympiacos victory over Atromitos [VIDEO]

www.Sport24.gr – PERISTERI, Olympiacos prevailed 2-0 Atromitos in Peristeri for the 16th matchday of the Stoiximan Super League and stepped to the top of the championship.

Martins in the 35th minute opened the scoring with assists of Taremi, who with a beautiful goal “locked” the three-pointer in 56 ‘.

The Reds prevailed 2-0 Atromitos for the 16th game and passed to the top of the championship with 39 points at +1 from PAOK and at +2 from AEK, which is hosted by Aris (11/1).

The way to victory was opened by Zelson Martins in the 35th minute, after assists by Mehdi Taremi. The Iranian stroker “locked” the three-points in the 56th minute, who with nice movement sent the ball into the net, with Tsikinio being the one who assisted him.

Olympiacos will next feature in the quarter-final of the Greek Cup Betsson against PAOK in Karaiskakis, while the game against Asteras AKTOR for the 17th matchday has been postponed. Atromitos are hosted by Volos at Panthessaliko.

