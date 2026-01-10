AFC U23 Asian Cup Group C: Iran and Uzbekistan play out goalless draw [VIDEO]

AFC – RIYADH, Iran and Uzbekistan could not be separated as they played out a goalless draw in their AFC U23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026™ Group C tie on Saturday.

The stalemate took Uzbekistan up to four points, the same as Korea Republic who defeated Lebanon 4-2 earlier in the day, while Iran are two points adrift.

The teams traded attempts in the early minutes, Mohammad Hosseinnezhad’s curling free-kick was pushed away by Uzbekistan custodian Samandar Muratbaev before his opposite number Mohammad Khalifeh reacted well to get his hands to Nurlan Ibraimov’s fierce strike.

A quick break in the 18th saw Reza Ghandipour using his pace to good effect, managing to fend off his marker to tee up the surging Mehdi Jafari who sliced his effort just wide of the mark.

Jafari had a growing influence on the game as the first half progressed, setting up Ghandipour and Yadegar Rostami but neither managed to get their efforts on target.

Uzbekistan came close to breaking the deadlock seven minutes after the restart when Danial Iri’s weak header from Karimov’s cross was pounced on by Ravshan Khayrullaev whose volley sailed just over the bar.

With the tie still without a breakthrough, Reza Ravankhah and Ravshan Khaydarov made multiple changes in hope of unlocking the game but it made no difference as Iran and Uzbekistan shared the points.

Iran will go into their final Group C fixture against Lebanon in need of a win while Uzbekistan will battle it out with Korea Republic, with both matches to be played on Tuesday.