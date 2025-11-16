AFC Women’s Champions League 2025-26: Bam Khatoon to meet East Bengal

Tasnim – WUHAN, The race for quarter-final berths begins in Group B of the AFC Women’s Champions League 2025-26 in Wuhan on Monday.

Defending champion Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC of China, India’s East Bengal FC, Iran’s Bam Khatoon FC and Uzbekistan’s PFC Nasaf will all be aiming to start strongly with only the top two guaranteed progression to the knockout stage.

Bam Khatoon will face East Bengal FC at the Hankou Culture Sports Centre in Wuhan.

Bam Khatoon enters the competition with valuable experience, having reached the quarter-finals last season before losing 1-0 to Korea Republic’s Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels.

Head coach Marziyeh Jafari will want her side to set the tone early with forward Melika Motevalli and captain Fatemeh Geraeli expected to drive the team’s attacking rhythm.

The Iranian champion, known for its defensive organization and combative midfield, will look to assert control from the start against East Bengal.

East Bengal will be determined to make a strong impression on their AFC Women’s Champions League™ debut under head coach Anthony Andrews.

The Indian side progressed unbeaten from the Preliminary Stage, topping Group E with a win and a draw and Andrews will look to build on that momentum in the Group Stage.

Spearheading the attack for East Bengal is Fazila Ikwaput, who raked in 37 goals from 22 appearances for Gokulam Kerala last season, while Sangita Basfore provides tenacity in midfield.