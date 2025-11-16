Kyrgyzstan beat Iran at 2025 MANAS Cup [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – MANAS CITY, Kyrgyzstan U23 football team defeated Iran 2-1 in the MANAS CUP International Football Tournament underway in Manas city, Kyrgyzstan on Saturday.

Mehdi Jafari led Iran in the 57th minute but Mohammadjavad Hosseinnejhad was shown a red card in the 76th minute.

Iran suffered two late goals in the added time.

In their first match, Iran were defeated by Russia with a scoreline of 2-0.

The event has brought Kyrgyzstan, Bahrain, Iran, and Russia at the Kurmanbek Stadium together.

Omid Ravankhah’s team will play Bahrain on Nov. 18.

Iran have participated in the event as part of preparation for the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup final tournament, which will be held in Saudi Arabia in January.