Iran and Poland women’s futsal share the spoils

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 16, 2025
Tehran Times – PASIG, Iran and Poland’s women’s futsal teams played to a 1-1 draw in a friendly on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig, Philippines.

Iran’s lone goal was scored by Maral Torkman.

Iran will also meet New Zealand in another friendly.

Team Melli have been drawn in Group D of the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup, alongside Brazil, Italy, and Panama.

Shahrzad Mozafar’s team will open against powerhouses Brazil.

The competition is scheduled to be held from Nov. 21 to Dec. 7, 2025, in Pasig City (Manila), Philippines.

