PGPL: Kheybar defeat Tractor [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – KHORRAMABAD, Kheybar football team defeated Tractor 2-1 in the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Saturday.

Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh gave the visiting team a lead in the first half’s added time from the penalty spot but Ehsan Hosseini leveled the score just before the interval.

Issa Moradi scored the winner for the Kheybar four minutes into the second half.

Kheybar moved to sixth place, three points adrift of leaders Chadormalou. Tractor are eighth.