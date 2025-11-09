2025 ISG: Iran beat Uzbekistan to advance to final [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – RIYADH, Iran’s men’s futsal team beat Uzbekistan 4-2 on Sunday and advanced to the final of the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG).

Masoud Yousef, Salar Aghapour, Moslem Oladghobad and Ali Khalilvand scored Iran, while Shakhzodjon Sadiev and Akbar Usmonov were on target for Uzbekistan.

Team Melli will play the winners of Morocco and Saudi Arabia match in the final on Tuesday.

The futsal tournament of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games runs from Nov. 4 to 21 at the Green Halls at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex in Riyadh.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, also known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.