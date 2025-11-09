Ghalenoei names Iran squad for Al Ain tournament

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Amir Ghalenoei has invited 25 players to the Iran national football team for the four-team tournament to be held in Al Ain, the UAE, from November 13 to 18.

The event will bring Iran, Egypt, Uzbekistan, and Cape Verde together during the FIFA International Window.

Iran will play Cape Verde on November 13 and the winner will play the winner of Uzbekistan and Egypt match in the final, and the losing teams will compete for third place.

This tournament serves as an important test for the national teams ahead of the 2026 World Cup.



Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Alireza Beiranvand (Tractor), Payam Niazmand (Persepolis), Mohammareza Akhbari (Sepahan), Hossein Hosseini (Sepahan)

Defenders:

Mohammadamin Hazbavi (Sepahan), Ali Nemati (Foolad), Aria Yousefi (Sepahan), Saleh Hardani (Esteghlal), Danial Esmaeilifar (Tractor), Majid Hosseini (Kayserispor), Shoja Khalilzadeh (Tractor), Milad Mohammadi (Persepolis), Hossein Kananizadegan (Persepolis)

Midfielders:

Saeid Ezatolahi (Shabab Al Ahli), Mohammad Ghorbani (Al Wahda), Saman Ghoddos (Kalba), Mehdi Tikdari (Gol Gohar), Mohammad Mohebbi (Rostov), Mehdi Hashemnejad (Tractor), Omid Noorafkan (Sepahan), Alireza Kushki (Esteghlal)