FC Seoul interested in Alireza Jahanbakhsh [Report]

Tasnim – SEOUL, Iranian international winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh is reportedly linked with a move to the Korean club FC Seoul in South Korea.

The 31-year-old attacker, who recently parted ways with SC Heerenveen in the Netherlands, remains without a club and has not featured in competitive football for several months. Despite his lack of match sharpness, Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei included him in the national team squad for friendlies against Russia and Tanzania, a decision that drew sharp criticism from pundits and former players.

Jahanbakhsh, once a mainstay of Team Melli and a former Brighton & Hove Albion winger, has made no secret of his desire to continue playing abroad rather than return to the domestic league. Previous talks with UAE clubs, including Shabab Al Ahli, reportedly broke down earlier this summer.

Jahanbakhsh’s representatives met with Persepolis officials in Tehran last Thursday to hear the club’s proposal. Sources close to the negotiations say Persepolis presented an “attractive offer” to bring the experienced winger home, but his agent revealed that discussions are ongoing with FC Seoul — one of the K League’s most established sides.

It is understood that Jahanbakhsh is currently prioritizing the South Korean option, viewing the K League as a more competitive environment that could help him regain top form ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. However, if talks with Seoul fall through, Persepolis is ready to finalize a deal swiftly.