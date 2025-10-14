October 16, 2025

Iran defeats Tanzania in friendly [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 14, 2025
Tehran Times – DUBAI, Iran’s national football team defeated Tanzania 2-0 in a friendly at Rashid Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday.

Mohammad Mohebi was brought down inside the area, and Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh converted the ensuing penalty in the 17th minute.

Mohebi doubled the lead in the 26th minute when his shot was deflected by Tanzanian defender Ibrahim Hamad, making it 2-0.

Substitute Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored from long range in the second half but his goal was ruled out due to Milad Mohammadi’s handball.

Iran had previously lost 2-1 to Russia on Friday in Volgograd.

Team Melli, who have already secured a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will also participate in a four-team tournament in November in Dubai, where Uzbekistan, Cape Verde, and Egypt have announced their readiness.

