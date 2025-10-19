October 23, 2025

Iran lose to Lebanon at AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 19, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
155 views

Tasnim – RIYADH, Iran lost to Lebanon 2-0 at the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026 Qualifiers Group A tie on Friday.

The win meant that Lebanon finished top of the group with seven points, one better than Iran, to punch its ticket to the Finals.

Gaelle Abou Malhab was on target for Lebanon just after the hour mark.

The lead was doubled five minutes later when substitute Sara Issa took advantage of Elina Shahbazi’s air kick outside her box to comfortably slot home into an unguarded goalmouth to seal Lebanon’s qualification.

Iran had defeated Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in its previous matches.

More Stories

Ezatolahi assists as Shabab Al Ahli dominate Nasaf [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 21, 2025

Sepahan edge Ahal at 2025/26 ACL Two [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 21, 2025

Iran defeat India at Women’s Tri-Nation friendly tournament

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 21, 2025