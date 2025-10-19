October 23, 2025

Iran Women’s Futsal team beats Russia in friendly

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 19, 2025
Tasnim – TULA, The national women’s futsal team of Iran defeated Russia 4-3 in a friendly match on Saturday.

Maral Torkaman scored two goals as well as goals from Fatemeh Rahmati and a Russian player.

Team Melli Banovan’s first match against Russia had ended 2-2 on Thursday.

The matches were held in Tula, Russia, as part of preparation for the 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup.

Iran has been drawn in Group D of the inaugural World Cup along with Brazil, Italy and Panama.

The competition will be held from November 21 to December 7 in Pasig City, Manila, the Philippines.

