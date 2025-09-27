September 30, 2025

PGPL: Persepolis, Malavan share the spoils, Tractor draw with Fajr Sepasi [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 27, 2025
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team were held to a goalless draw against Malavan in Matchweek 5 of the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Thursday.

In a lackluster match held in Tehran’s Shahr-e Qods Stadium, Persepolis failed to create scoring chances and remained fourth with seven points out of five matches.

Earlier in the day, PGPL leaders Tractor and Fajr Sepasi played out a goalless draw in Tabriz.

On Friday, Shams Azar will host Esteghlal in Qazvin, Gol Gohar face Foolad in Sirjan, Kheybar play Sepahan in Khoramabad, Zob Ahan host Aluminum in Isfahan, and Esteghlal Khuzestan face Mes in Ahvaz.

