September 24, 2025

FFIRI: Iran to play Mexico in friendly [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 23, 2025
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Mehdi Taj, head of Iran Football Federation, announced that Team Melli will play a friendly match against Mexico as part of preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The friendly is confirmed for the forthcoming international break, though the exact date has not been determined yet and will be announced soon.

A friendly is also scheduled against Russia, with Uruguay to be replaced by another opponent.

Federation president Mehdi Taj recently stated that Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei is a capable domestic coach and will remain as head coach of Iran beyond the World Cup.

Taj also stated that Iran federation is asking FIFA to suspend Israeli regime from all activities related to football.

