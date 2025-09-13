PGPL: Persepolis held by Foolad, Zob Ahan defeats Mes [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team were held to a 1-1 draw by Foolad in Matchweek 3 of the 2025/26 Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Saturday.

Right-footed Ali Alipour netted just before halftime for Persepolis in Tehran’s Shahr-e Qods Stadium. Mohammadreza Soleymani equalized two minutes into the second half for Foolad.

In Qazvin, Shams Azar and Paykan settled for a 1-1 draw. Zob Ahan defeated Mes 2-0 in Isfahan, and Chadormalou and Malavan played to a goalless draw.

Kheybar remain top of the table with seven points from three matches, followed by Chadormalou and Persepolis, each with five points.