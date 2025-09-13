September 14, 2025

PGPL: Persepolis held by Foolad, Zob Ahan defeats Mes [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 13, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
123 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team were held to a 1-1 draw by Foolad in Matchweek 3 of the 2025/26 Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Saturday.

Right-footed Ali Alipour netted just before halftime for Persepolis in Tehran’s Shahr-e Qods Stadium. Mohammadreza Soleymani equalized two minutes into the second half for Foolad.

In Qazvin, Shams Azar and Paykan settled for a 1-1 draw. Zob Ahan defeated Mes 2-0 in Isfahan, and Chadormalou and Malavan played to a goalless draw.

Kheybar remain top of the table with seven points from three matches, followed by Chadormalou and Persepolis, each with five points.

More Stories

Taremi scores brace on Olympiacos debut [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 13, 2025

AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualification: Iran fixtures unveiled

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 13, 2025

A wake-up call for Team Melli: Iran’s CAFA setback

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 13, 2025