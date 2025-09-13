Taremi scores brace on Olympiacos debut [VIDEO]

Olympiacos.org – ATHENS, The Legend Coasts to Victory as Olympiacos defeated Panserraikos 5–0 at the “G. Karaiskakis” Stadium.

Olympiacos made it three wins in a row in the Stoiximan Super League, beating Panserraikos with a 5–0 victory on matchday 3 at “G. Karaiskakis.” The reigning Greek double winners dominated throughout and secured the three points with ease.

The goals came from El Kaabi (48’), Ortega (66’), Podence (70’), and Taremi (88’, 90+3’). The visitors were reduced to ten men in the 35th minute after Green was shown a straight red card.

