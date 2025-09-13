AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualification: Iran fixtures unveiled

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran will start the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualification with a match against Bangladesh.

Team Melli will face Bangladesh on September 20 at the Stadium Tertutup Sukpa in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Vahid Shamsaei’s side will also face the UAE and Malaysia in Group G on September 22 and 24, respectively.

A total of 16 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament. The host country Indonesia qualified automatically, while the other 15 teams are decided by qualification, with the matches played between September 20 and 24, 2025 in centralized venues.