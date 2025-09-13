A wake-up call for Team Melli: Iran’s CAFA setback

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran’s narrow 1-0 loss to Uzbekistan in the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup final was more than a missed opportunity, it was a reflection of deeper issues plaguing Team Melli.

Despite going down to 10 men just five minutes into the match, the late extra-time goal by Xojiakbar Alijonov only capped off a tournament that raised more questions than answers.

On paper, the runners-up finish after a group-stage win over Afghanistan and India, and a draw with Tajikistan, may seem acceptable. But the overall performance was far from convincing.

Defensive frailty remains the team’s Achilles’ heel: four goals conceded in four matches, and just three clean sheets in the last 10 games, underline a systemic problem that must be addressed.

The goalkeeping situation also adds to the concerns. With Alireza Beiranvand suspended and Hossein Hosseini still adapting to life at Sepahan, Payam Niazmand was handed the gloves but failed to impress. None of Iran’s top three goalkeepers currently appear to be in peak form, a worrying sign with the 2026 World Cup less than a year away.

Furthermore, calls for a generational shift continue to grow louder. Iran fielded one of the oldest squads at the 2022 World Cup, and little has changed since. Although young talents like Arya Yousefi and Mehdi Ghaedi have been introduced, meaningful rejuvenation remains minimal. If the team are to navigate the demanding group-stage format of the 2026 tournament successfully, younger, fitter legs will be essential.

Critics have been vocal in questioning coach Amir Ghalenoei’s tactical choices and the Iran Football Federation’s decision to enter a low-stakes regional tournament instead of seeking tougher international tests. Yet, amidst the criticism lies opportunity. The CAFA disappointment could, and should, serve as a final warning to recalibrate.

With nine months to go until the World Cup, there is still time. Time to fix the backline. Time to restore public faith. Time to challenge stronger opponents and time, crucially, for the technical staff to acknowledge flaws rather than deflect blame.

The road to 2026 remains open, but only if Iran turn this setback into a purposeful advancement.