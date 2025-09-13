PGPL: Esteghlal lose to Esteghlal Khuzestan, Tractor emerge victorious [VIDEO]
Tasnim – AHVAZ, Esteghlal football team suffered a 1-0 loss against Esteghlal Khuzestan in Matchweek 3 of 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Friday.
In the match held in Ahvaz’s Foolad Arena, Mohammad Sharifi was on target in the 34th minute. Esteghlal Khuzestan were reduced to 10-man in the 78th minute, after Hamid Bouhamdan received his second yellow card.
Earlier in the day, defending champions Tractor defeated Aluminum 4-1 in a home game.
Domagoj Drozdek scored a hat-trick as well as a goal from Regi Lushkja.
Behrouz Norouzifard found the back of the net for Aluminum.
Kheybar Khoramabad and Fajr Sepasi shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw and Gol Gohar were held to a 1-1 draw against Sepahan.
On Saturday, Persepolis will host Foolad in Tehran, Shams Azar host Paykan, Zob Ahan face Mes Rafsanjan in Isfahan and Chadormalou play Malavan in Yazd.