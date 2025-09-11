Alireza Jahanbakhsh linked with Coventry City [Report]

Tasnim – COVENTRY, Iranian international winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh has been linked with a move to the Championship side Coventry City.

When it comes to conducting summer business, Frank Lampard’s Coventry City weren’t too active in the window, with only two notable signings coming through the door at the CBS arena. One being the highly rated Kaine Kesler-Hayden, who was brought to the club to replace the seemingly outgoing Milan Van Ewijk. However, things didn’t plan out that way.

Another winger that could be shrewd business for Lampard’s Coventry is former Brighton man Jahanbakhsh. The Iranian international is currently a free agent after spending last season with Dutch side Heerenveen, and the three seasons prior to that in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord.

Jahanbakhsh is well-known among England fans for his time spent at the AMEX Stadium with Brighton and especially for his audacious bicycle kick against Chelsea that he is most remembered for.

With the 32-year-old now without a club, a move to the Championship in the way of Coventry City could be a solid option for him to add to their already dangerous attacking threat.