Mehdi Taremi joins FIFA Century Club

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran football team forward Mehdi Taremi celebrated his 100th international cap in 2025 CAFA Nations Cup.

Taremi was part of Team Melli in the competition, where they finished in second place after losing to Uzbekistan in the final match.

Taremi made his debut against Uzbekistan in a friendly match on 11 June 2015 and made his 100th cap once again against Uzbekistan.

The Bushehr born player has scored 56 goals for Iran national football team.

Javad Nekounam is the Iran’s most capped player of all time with 149 matches.