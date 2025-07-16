Taremi turns to agent to facilitate Inter Milan exit [Report]

Sempreinter.com – MILAN, Mehdi Taremi has reportedly enlisted famous agent Federico Pastorello to help finalize his expected departure from Inter Milan.

According to Iranian journalist Hatam Shiralizadeh via FCInterNews, Pastorello will broker the 32-year-old’s exit.

Pastorello played a significant role in Taremi’s transfer to San Siro last summer.

Indeed, he facilitated the striker’s arrival from Porto on a Bosman deal.

However, after failing to impress in his first Serie A season, Mehdi Taremi is ready to pack his bags.

Pastorello has been an intermediary in several deals this summer.

For starters, he arranged Simone Inzaghi’s switch to Al-Hilal. Then, he helped Inter sign Ange-Yoan Bonny from Parma.

Now, he could step in once more to secure Taremi a move abroad.

Despite his unenviable experience at San Siro, Taremi’s skills remain in high demand.

Indeed, several clubs in the Premier League have expressed their interest in the Iranian center-forward.

Meanwhile, Inter have put Taremi on the market as they aim to raise funds for a new attacker.