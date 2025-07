Tasnim – DUBAI, Iranian international winger Mehdi Ghaedi joined the Emirati football club Al Nasr.

The 26-year-old player has joined Al Nasr from Kalba.

Ghaedi has penned a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The player had also been linked with a move to Esteghlal.

Al Nasr is an Emirati professional football club based in Dubai and competes in the UAE Pro League.