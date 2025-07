Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Montenegrin defender Marko Bakic joined Persepolis football club of Iran.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who has most recently played for Greek team OFI Crete, will have to pass his medical examination.

Persepolis have signed Bakic on a one-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Bakic started his playing career in 2010 in Montenegrin side Mogren and has also played in Serie A teams Torino and Fiorentina.