Team Melli Women’s to face Jordan in must-win match

Tasnim – AMMAN, Iran’s women’s national team will aim to secure its qualification when it faces Jordan in the final Group A match of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 Qualifiers on Saturday.

With six points already on the board, Iran must defeat Jordan to keep its hopes alive of securing a second consecutive appearance at the continental tournament.

The team enters the match coming off a challenging 3-1 defeat to Lebanon on Wednesday, a game in which Iran struggled to find its rhythm and trailed by two goals at halftime.

Head coach Marziyeh Jafari acknowledged that her team paid a heavy price for their mistakes but expressed optimism that Iran will bounce back against Jordan.

Jordan, the host nation, will approach the game with confidence after an impressive campaign that has seen them achieve three wins, score 12 goals, and concede none.

The match is scheduled to be played at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman.