Tasnim – TABRIZ, Iran’s Tractor football team completed the signing of Sadegh Moharrami.

The 29-year-old player has joined the Iranian top-flight club on a two-year deal.

The Dinamo Zagreb right-back had also been linked with Sepahan and Persepolis.

Moharrami had previously worked with current Tractor head coach Dragan Skocic in the Malavan football team.

Tractor will represent Iran in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite.