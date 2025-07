Tasnim – ABU DHABI, The Emirati club Al Wahda has finalized the signing of Iranian rising star Mobin Dehghan.

The talented defensive midfielder has joined Al Wahda on a three-year contract. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Dehghan is the third Iranian player to join Al Wahda, following Ahmed Noureldhii and Mohammad Ghorbani.

Both Persepolis and Tractor had shown interest in signing the 19-year-old player.