July 8, 2025

Iran discovers fate at 2025 CAFA Nations Cup

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 6, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (3 votes, average: 1.67 out of 5)
Loading...
673 views

Tehran Times – DUSHANBE, Iran national football team discovered their fate at the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup.

Team Melli are drawn in Group B along with Tajikistan, Afghanistan, and Malaysia.

Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Oman are in Group B.

The 2025 CAFA Nations Cup will be the second edition of the CAFA Nations Cup, the biennial international men’s football championship of Central Asia organized by the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).

The event will be held in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan from Aug. 29 to Sept. 8.

More Stories

Iran friendly match with Chile cancelled

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 6, 2025

Vahid Hashemian takes charge of Persepolis

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 6, 2025

Fukuoka forward Shahab Zahedi returns: I want to commit to work

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 30, 2025