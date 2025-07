Tasnim – TEHRAN, A planned friendly match between Iran and Chile’s national football teams has been cancelled.

The match had been scheduled for October 14.

Iran and Chile’s last friendly dates back to 2015, when Team Melli defeated the South American side 2-0 in Austria.

The Iranian football federation had previously announced that Team Melli would also face Russia on October 6.

Iran is preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.