Iran moves down in latest FIFA Rankings

Tasnim – ZURICH, Iran has dropped to the 20th place in the latest FIFA world rankings published on Thursday while Japan sits in 17th place as the best Asian team.

Iran lost to Qatar 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier last month.

Argentina retains the top spot and Spain and France complete the top three, while England and Brazil occupy the fourth and fifth places, respectively.

The next edition of the FIFA Men’s World Rankings will be published on September 18.