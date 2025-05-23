Taremi assists as Inter win in Como and finish second [VIDEO]

Onefootball.com – COMO, Inter scored a goal in each half to wrap up their 2024/25 Serie A campaign with a 2–0 win away to Como.

A long campaign has ended with Inter falling narrowly short: Inzaghi’s men have finished second by one point. Inter’s win in Como brought their tally to 81 points, just behind Napoli, who clinched the 2024/25 Serie A title thanks to their victory over Cagliari. De Vrij and Correa got on the scoresheet in the Nerazzurri’s final league fixture, but the season isn’t over yet: on Saturday 31 May, Inter will face PSG in the Champions League final in Munich.

The win in Como was almost effortless: the Nerazzurri approached the match with real focus and professionalism, without letting themselves be distracted by what was going on at the Maradona. In the end, De Vrij’s header in the 20th minute and Correa’s goal shortly after the restart secured a comfortable 2–0 victory over Fabregas’ side, who had Reina sent off at the end of the first half.