ORENBURG, Orenburg's 21-year-old forward Said Sakharhisan will not leave the Ural club for free.

According to insider Ivan Karpov, his contract has only a redemption option for 3 million euros.

The contract of the young Iranian with Orenburg is designed for another two years.

This season, he scored eight goals in all tournaments – seven in the RPL and one in the Russian Cup.

Orenburg has already said goodbye to the Premier League. The club will definitely not rise above the relegation zone for the remaining 30 round of the league.

The Iranian center forward came to Orenburg in the summer of 2024 from the club “Gol Gohar” for an estimated compensation of 1 million euros.