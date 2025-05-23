May 25, 2025

Hosseinnejad has offers from Russia and abroad: Agent

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 23, 2025
Sport24.ru – MAKHACHKALA, Amir Saadatti, the agent of Dynamo Makhachkala midfielder Mohammadjavad Hosseinnejad reacted to rumors that the midfielder could soon leave the club.

Earlier it became known that Javad can leave for another team. The contract of the 21-year-old football player has a clause according to which he will become a free agent when the team is relegated.

“We have some good options for Javad from Russia and from abroad, but we need to talk to Dynamo to make the best decision for the player and the club,” Saadati told Sport24.

This season, Hosseinnejad played 23 matches in the RPL, scoring three goals and making four assists. After 29 rounds, the Dagestani club is in 12th place in the RPL table, scoring 28 points.

