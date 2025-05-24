May 25, 2025

WCQ 2026: Tehran to host Iran, N. Korea match

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 24, 2025
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The match between Iran and North Korea football teams in the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification (AFC) will be held in Tehran.

Team Melli are scheduled to host North Korea on June 10. Before that, Amir Ghalenoei’s Iran will face Qatar at Lusail Stadium in Doha on June 5.

The match was originally set to be held in Mashhad’s Imam Reza Stadium, but the football federation confirmed that the venue has been changed to Tehran.

Iran have already secured their place in the 2026 World Cup.

