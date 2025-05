(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – SIRJAN, The Malavan football team edged past Gol Gohar 1-0 on Friday in the 2024-25 Iran Hazfi Cup semifinals.

Reza Jafari scored the winner for the visiting team in the 76th minute.

Esteghlal will host Sanat Naft Saturday night in another semifinals.

Esteghlal is the most successful team in Hazfi Cup history, having won the title seven times.