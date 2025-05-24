Gholizadeh and Lech Poznan crowned Ekstraklasa champions [VIDEO]

Polsatsport.pl – POZNAN, Lech Poznań are Polish champion! The players of “Kolejorz” in the last round defeated Piast Gliwice 1-0 and won the final triumph in PKO BP Ekstraklasa.

This is the ninth Lech title in history. Raków Częstochowa, who also had a chance for a league triumph, defeated Widzew Lodz 2:1 and took second place with the loss of one point.

The goal at the significance of the triumph for Lech was scored by the Portuguese Afonso Sousa before the break.

The last series of meetings also decided the fate of the third position and thus participation in the next edition of the League of the Conference. Apart from Rakow, Jagiellonia Białystok will present in these competitions, which has reached the quarter-finals this season.

The outgoing master from Bialystok secured a place on the podium by drawing 1:1 with Pogonia Szczecin, who finished the league in fourth place.

The fourth Polish team, which in the next edition will perform on the international arena – in the Europa League – will be Legia Warszawa, which won the national cup.

Previously, all three of the deceiters were selected. The Ekstraklasa will be abandoned by Stal Mielec, Śląsk Wrocław, which a year ago was the vice-champion of Poland, and the Niepołomice Forest.

It is known that their place will be taken by Arka Gdynia and Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza, and the third team that advances from Betclic 1st league will determine two-stage barracks.