Hosseinnejad assists to help Dynamo MX draw Rostov

Sportbox.ru – MAKHACHKALA, The players of Dynamo Makhachkala played out a scoring draw with Rostov in the final match of the RPL season.

The meeting ended with a score of 1:1. At the end of the first half, the hosts scored through forward Egas Kasinture.

From 62 minutes, Dynamo played in the minority – the author of the goal of the goal Cousintur earned two yellows within four minutes and was sent off. Shortly after that, Rostov equalized the score after a strike from Ivan Komarov.

Makhachkala extended their run without victories in the RPL to six meetings, the last time Dynamo scored three points was on April 11 in the match with Sparta Moscow (2:1).

Dynamo Mx survive relegation and finished the season in 11th place with 29 points, while Rostov (39 points) finished in 8th.