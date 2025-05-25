Ghayedi and Moghanlou on target as Bani Yas and Kalba draw [VIDEO]

Sharjah24.ae – ABU DHABI, The clash between Bani Yas and Kalba ended in an exciting 2-2 draw at Bani Yas Stadium in Abu Dhabi, as part of the 26th and final round of the ADNOC Pro League season.

Kalba took the lead in the 25th minute through Mehdi Ghaeydi, but Bani Yas responded with two goals from Fawaz Awana in the 55th minute and Bernard Fay in the 68th. Kalba leveled the score again when Shahriar Moghanlou netted in the 75th minute.

Following the result, Bani Yas concluded their campaign with 27 points, placing them in twelfth position. Kalba, on the other hand, finished with 32 points, securing ninth place in the league standings.