Mohammad Rabiei takes charge of Kheybar
Tehran Times – KHORRAMABAD, Mohammad Rabiei has been appointed as the new head coach of Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) club Kheybar on Friday.
Rabiei, 43, has signed a two-year contract with Kheybar.
He succeeds Saeid Daghighi, who left the team on the same day.
Under Daghighi’s leadership, debutants Kheybar finished 11th in the 16-team league.
Daghighi has been linked with Iranian clubs Nassaji and Paykan, as well as the Iran U23 national team.