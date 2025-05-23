Mohammad Rabiei takes charge of Kheybar

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – KHORRAMABAD, Mohammad Rabiei has been appointed as the new head coach of Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) club Kheybar on Friday.

Rabiei, 43, has signed a two-year contract with Kheybar.

He succeeds Saeid Daghighi, who left the team on the same day.

Under Daghighi’s leadership, debutants Kheybar finished 11th in the 16-team league.

Daghighi has been linked with Iranian clubs Nassaji and Paykan, as well as the Iran U23 national team.