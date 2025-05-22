Sayyadmanesh linked with MLS side New York City FC [Report]

Transferfeed.com – NEW YORK, According to recent transfer reports, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has been mentioned in connection with New York City.

Westerlo seems likely to lose Sayyadmanesh in the upcoming transfer window, as he is reportedly on the radar of Major League Soccer (MLS) side New York City FC.

This potential move comes as part of a significant overhaul at Westerlo, who are facing a busy summer with nearly 20 transfers anticipated. Sayyadmanesh’s departure is expected alongside other key players, as the club looks to rebuild and strengthen its squad for the next season.

Transfermarkt currently estimates his market worth at 4.00m euros.