Mehdi Taremi helps Inter Milan defeat Torino [VIDEO]

Tasnim – TURIN, Inter Milan kept the pressure on Napoli and celebrated its Champions League exploits with victory away to Torino, decided by a sensational Nicola Zalewski effort and Kristjan Asllani penalty under a thunderstorm.

It was a key result to keep the pressure on Napoli at the top of the league table.

First, wingback Nicola Zalewski opened the scoring for Inter. Playing in a more advanced role, the Polish international scored his first ever goal for the Nerazzurri.

Then, Kristjan Asllani scored from the penalty spot for the second straight match. He did so after Mehdi Taremi had won a spot kick.

Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi took to Instagram after the match to celebrate.