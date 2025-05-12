May 13, 2025

Mehdi Taremi helps Inter Milan defeat Torino [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 12, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (4 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
405 views

Tasnim – TURIN, Inter Milan kept the pressure on Napoli and celebrated its Champions League exploits with victory away to Torino, decided by a sensational Nicola Zalewski effort and Kristjan Asllani penalty under a thunderstorm.

It was a key result to keep the pressure on Napoli at the top of the league table.

First, wingback Nicola Zalewski opened the scoring for Inter. Playing in a more advanced role, the Polish international scored his first ever goal for the Nerazzurri.

Then, Kristjan Asllani scored from the penalty spot for the second straight match. He did so after Mehdi Taremi had won a spot kick.

Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi took to Instagram after the match to celebrate.

More Stories

Gholizadeh wondergoal helps Lech Poznan to crucial win over Legia Warsaw [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 12, 2025

Iran, Vietnam share spoils in 2025 AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 11, 2025

Alireza Jahanbakhsh to leave Heerenveen [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 11, 2025