Gholizadeh wondergoal helps Lech Poznan to crucial win over Legia Warsaw [VIDEO]

WARSAW, Lech Poznań got a crucial win in the away clash with Legia Warsaw, which helped the team return to the top of the league table. The 1:0 triumph was also Lech's first clean sheet in a month.

Raków’s loss against Jagiellonia on Saturday meant that if Niels Frederiksen’s squad won their Sunday match, they’d jump to the top of the PKO BP Ekstraklasa table with two more league games left to play. However, it wasn’t an easy task since Lech had to face Legia Warsaw in an away match. Although the club from the capital no longer has a shot at the league podium, they’ve been performing very well the past few weeks – just the weekend before, Legia won the Polish Cup.

The first half was chaotic on both ends of the pitch. Occasionally, Lech dominated on the pitch, but then the hosts would regain control of the game and cause problems to Bartosz Mrozek. A great team offensive attempt down the right flank put Ruben Vinagre in a good position to score, but his shot flew above the crossbar. Shortly afterwards, Claude Goncalves fired a header at Lech’s goal, but Joel Pereira’s last-second, risky intervention paid off and saved his team from conceding a goal.

The second half looked no different – most of the play took place in the midfield, but it was Legia that seemed closer to scoring. However, Mrozek successfully intervened numerous times on Saturday, for example, when Jan Ziółkowski converted a corner kick pass into a header on target. Meanwhile, Lech had just one good goal-scoring chance, but they turned it into a goal. 15 minutes before the final whistle, Ali Gholizadeh received the ball right outside the box and beat Vladan Kovacevic with a beautiful, technical shot into the corner of the net. It was the only goal of the night, but a crucial one in the context of Lech’s fight for the Championship title – thanks to Gholizadeh’s goal, Lech is back at the top of the league table.