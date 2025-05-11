Iran, Vietnam share spoils in 2025 AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – HOHHOT, Iran and Vietnam shared the spoils in a goalless draw on Sunday evening in the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup China 2025 at the Hohhot Sports Centre.

With both sides having confirmed progress to the last eight prior to this encounter, the result meant that Vietnam finished top of Group B.

It also ended Iran’s remarkable winning streak in the tournament, having won every one of their 12 games prior to this encounter.

The only team to have won this tournament, two-time champions Iran saw plenty of the ball in the first half but never really troubled Tran Thi Hai Yen’s goal, apart from a Sara Shirbeigi effort that was well saved, the-afc.com reported.

Meanwhile, Vietnam were content to let their opponents do the probing as they sat back and waited for opportunities to break, though these never materialized.

Vietnam will next face the Group C runners-up in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, while Iran take on Chinese Taipei in the final last-eight tie on the same day.

