Alireza Jahanbakhsh to leave Heerenveen [Report]

Onefootball.com – HEERENVEEN, Alireza Jahanbakhsh (31) has likely played his last match for SC Heerenveen. The attacker has been injured and will be sidelined for weeks, and thus until the end of the season. This comes via head coach Robin Veldman on Omroep Abe, a podcast of the Leeuwarder Courant.

It is unclear what Jahanbakhsh is suffering from; as Veldman only said that the attacker is no longer being counted on for this season. With the Iranian has an expiring contract, the collaboration with Heerenveen looks to be ending quietly.

The 92-time international wants to look for an adventure outside the Netherlands for next season. He was already looking for that last year, but because Jahanbakhsh was busy obtaining his Dutch passport, he decided to stay in the Eredivisie longer.

Jahanbakhsh was added to the Heerenveen selection in early November. Before that, he had been without a club for a few months, following his departure from Feyenoord. The right winger played 19 league matches for the Frisians, 16 of which as a starter.

He lost his place in the team last month to Jacob Trenskow, who had returned from an injury; against NEC, Jahanbakhsh did not leave the bench. The veteran scored three times for Heerenveen.

Heerenveen are currently eighth in the Eredivisie and will play against RKC Waalwijk (away), Go Ahead Eagles (away) and Feyenoord (home) this season. After that, Veldman’s team hopes to qualify for the European play-offs.