Ghayedi scores brace as Kalba outlasts Ajman in thrilling clash [VIDEO]

Sharjah24.ae – AJMAN, Kalba secured a 3-2 victory over Ajman in Round 24 of the ADNOC Pro League on Tuesday evening at Ajman Stadium.

Kalba’s goals came early, with Mehdi Ghayedi scoring twice in the 3rd and 17th minutes, and Salem Rashid adding a third in the 42nd minute.

Ajman attempted a second-half comeback with goals from Kosanovic in the 59th and 67th minutes but couldn’t equalize.

With the win, Kalba moved up to ninth place in the standings with 31 points, while Ajman remained in tenth with 27 points.