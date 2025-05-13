Dutch legend Seedorf appointed as Esteghlal’s CEO advisor

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf was named as an advisor to the CEO in Iranian football club Esteghlal.

The renowned figure in football’s world, was appointed as the club’s CEO advisor by a decree from Ali Nazari Joybari.

“Considering the major plans of the Persian Gulf Holding towards building a great Esteghlal and with the support of the club’s board of directors, especially the honorable chairman of the board, we have been in negotiations with Mr. Seedorf over the past two months to benefit from his expertise in various areas,” Nazari Joybari said.

Seedorf converted to Islam after learning more in depth about the religion from his Iranian wife Sophia Makramati.

As a player, Seedorf started his playing career in Ajax and has also played in Real Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan.